Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,545,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $2,664,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI opened at $187.61 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

