Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,871,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.02% of Paychex worth $3,097,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Paychex by 176.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 212.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 469.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,483.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.