Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 141,663 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.69% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,581,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

