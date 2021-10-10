Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

