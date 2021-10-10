Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Parkwood LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

