VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 1,103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 443,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.98 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

