Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

