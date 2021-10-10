VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in VEREIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

