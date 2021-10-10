VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,884. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $205.94 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.