Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

