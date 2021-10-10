Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

