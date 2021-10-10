Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

