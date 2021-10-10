Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

