Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

