Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. Analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.