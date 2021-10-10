Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 652 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

