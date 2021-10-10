VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

