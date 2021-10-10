Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Vtex stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 290,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34. Vtex has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

