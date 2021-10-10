Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $159.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

