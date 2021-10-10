Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

