Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $35.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

