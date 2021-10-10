Wells Fargo & Company Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.18.

DVN stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 218,363 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,118,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,784.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

