Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $38.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

