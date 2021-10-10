Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $38,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

