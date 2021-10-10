Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

