Wootrade (WOO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00222582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

