Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $632,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.90. 941,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,356. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

