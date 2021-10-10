World Token Price Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $25,065.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,597,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

