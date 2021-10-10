Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.93 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $25.93 million and $108,196.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

