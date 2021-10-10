WOWswap One Day Volume Reaches $56,877.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00014623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $56,877.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

