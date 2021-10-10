Xend Finance (XEND) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $668,668.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.56 or 0.99679209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.28 or 0.06436028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

