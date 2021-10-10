Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Eros STX Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.80 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.