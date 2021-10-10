XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,326 Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

