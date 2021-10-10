XTX Topco Ltd Invests $68,000 in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.