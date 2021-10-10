XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $136,000 Investment in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 666.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $327.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

