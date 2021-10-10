XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

