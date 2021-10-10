XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

