XTX Topco Ltd Takes $99,000 Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

