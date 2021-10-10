Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 29,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,781,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

YSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

