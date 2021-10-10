Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.72.

DAO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $437,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.