Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to report sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.60 million and the highest is $242.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $978.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $988.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 144,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $26.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,290,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

