Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,274. The company has a market cap of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

