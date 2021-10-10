Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $21.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKFG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

MKFG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 430,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged

