Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $130.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.70 million and the highest is $133.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $126.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $527.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $508.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.44 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.60 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.