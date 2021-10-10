Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 422,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,900. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

