Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $134.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $128.32 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.