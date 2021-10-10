Zacks: Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $2,343,000.

BECN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 133,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

