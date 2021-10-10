Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $292.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the highest is $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

BJRI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $928.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

