Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

