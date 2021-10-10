Zacks: Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.14. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

CMLS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.51. 16,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.